March 16, 2024

Military officials accuse former Brazilian President Bolsonaro

Esmond Barker March 16, 2024 2 min read

Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, may be increasingly losing his laugh.Image: Cornerstone

In the investigation into suspected coup plots after Jair Bolsonaro's election defeat, several high-ranking military officials made harsh accusations against the former Brazilian president. The federal police accuse the former right-wing head of state and his allies of preparing a coup in order to remain in power after the electoral defeat in October 2022 by current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro discussed the draft coup decree in a meeting with military representatives, then-army chief Freire Gomes said during questioning. The Supreme Court announced the witness statements on Friday. Therefore, the project envisages declaring a state of defense and verifying the legitimacy of the elections. Gomez then told Bolsonaro that he would have to arrest him if he made such an attempt, then-Air Force Commander Carlos de Almeida Baptista Jr. said during questioning.

But former naval commander Almir Garnier did not comment on the meetings. According to Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro's aide, he is said to have sympathized with the coup plans and offered troops for a possible coup.

Bolsonaro was defeated by leftist politician Lula in a presidential runoff election in October 2022. He has repeatedly questioned the Brazilian electoral system, without providing any concrete evidence. On 8 January 2023, supporters of the former army, who did not want to acknowledge Lula's election victory, stormed Congress, the Government House and the Supreme Court in Brasilia and caused extensive damage. (DAP/EPA)

