Microsoft Edge support is coming to an end

The Internet Explorer 11 It is a dinosaur, but there is no official end to the subsidy, as it is still mainly used in companies. However, Microsoft wants to lure users out of the old browser. As of November 2020, IE can no longer be used Microsoft Teams use. Microsoft 365 web apps will continue to be supported until August 2021.

However, that doesn’t mean the browser will no longer be usable – after all, some internal tools and systems from companies plus one long-established private user still work with it. There is simply no more technical support in case problems arise. Microsoft also wants to promote the new Edge more aggressively to Internet Explorer users.