“Mexico is not a colony of Russia, China or the United States”: AMLO

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador SureThat Mexico is “not a colony of Russia, China or the United States” after hearing his comments Chiefs of the United States Northern Command, Glenn Van Herkwho said that The largest number of Russian intelligence agents is in Mexico.
When asked what the US military said, Lopez Obrador asserted that Mexico was an independent and sovereign country.
“It is a statement. We will not question anything, we respect the free expression of ideas. Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country. He. She It needs increased knowledge because sometimes it seems that we do not understand enough. We should send them telegrams which they warned Mexico is not a colony of a foreign country Mexico is a free, independent, sovereign country Mexico. who – which We are not a colony of Russia, China, or the United States.” repeat.
