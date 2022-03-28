“Mexico is not a colony of Russia, China or the United States”: AMLO

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 30NOVIEMBRE2021. – Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, en compañía del gabinete de Seguridad y Salud configados por: Luis Cresencio Sandoval, secretario de la Defensa Nacional; Rafael Ojeda Duran, Secretary of the Marina, Luis Rodriguez Bosio, Commander of the National Guard, Rosa Isla Rodriguez, Secretary of Public Security and Attention Ciudadana, as Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Salud; Hugo López-Gatell, Sub-Secretary for Prevention and Promotion on the Basis of Health and Sugar External Relationships Marcelo Ebrard, encabezaron la conferencia de prensa en el Antiguo Palacio Virreinal, sede del gobierno capitalino. Las y los funcionarios dieron cifras en materia de seguridad y acciones para combatir los delitos en la capital del país, así como el informe sobre el trato que ha tenido la pandemia por Covid-19 y su respectiva vacunación. Photo: GALO CAÑAS / CUARTOSCURO.COM

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador SureThat Mexico is “not a colony of Russia, China or the United States” after hearing his comments Chiefs of the United States Northern Command, Glenn Van Herkwho said that The largest number of Russian intelligence agents is in Mexico.

When asked what the US military said, Lopez Obrador asserted that Mexico was an independent and sovereign country.

“It is a statement. We will not question anything, we respect the free expression of ideas. Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country. He. She It needs increased knowledge because sometimes it seems that we do not understand enough. We should send them telegrams which they warned Mexico is not a colony of a foreign country Mexico is a free, independent, sovereign country Mexico. who – which We are not a colony of Russia, China, or the United States.” repeat.

Information under development…