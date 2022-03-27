Mercedes-AMG and Palace skateboards offer four amazing art cars

March 27, 2022 / Daimler

After the successful start of the collaboration between Mercedes‑AMG, British Skateboarder and the street fashion brand Palace last year, the creative collaboration is now entering the second round. Whereas last year’s presentation as part of the 24 Hours of Nurburgring emphasized the motorsport theme of the first combined capsule group, the focus is now shifting from the racetrack to the streets and modern city lifestyle. This is also underlined by the four technical cars from the Mercedes-AMG product range, which accompany the sales launch of the group. The individual pieces, each with a completely different design, are thematically inspired by the flair of the cosmopolitan cities of London, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo, the locations of the four major Palace stores. The new collection is accompanied by the “Affalterbach to the world” campaign, which, with a good dose of self-irony, puts Mercedes-AMG’s somewhat serene home on a par with the four vibrant capitals.





Exclusivity and an unconventional attitude to life – this is what connects Mercedes‑AMG, skateboards and the palace of the street fashion brand, which is pioneering in the worlds of sports and fashion with its aesthetics. Additionally, high-performance sports cars and street skateboards share some core characteristics in common: In both areas, performance and speed are important, and adrenaline and coolness are an unbeatable combination. Last year, the two companies launched their collaboration with the first co-branded clothing and accessories collection designed by Palace with an automobile brand. Kick off to mark the legendary “Nürburgring 24 Hours”, the Mercedes-AMG HRT GT3 started with the Pallas-designed car embellishment.

Now, Mercedes‑AMG and Palace skateboards continue their proven range of stylish apparel and on-trend accessories with theme-appropriate and stunningly designed vehicles. To launch the new range, four Mercedes-AMG production models were converted into unique technical cars. Palace Skateboards founder Liv Tango and his design team were inspired by the ambiance of their flagship store locations: London, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo. Art Cars takes on motifs that can also be found in the 23-part set.

Pants, jackets, jackets, shirts, jackets, caps and berets depend in style on the mechanical appearance of the car. The collection celebrates this style as an everyday fashion that serves not only functionality. With sales starting March 25, 2022, 12:00 CET, all pieces will be available in the four major Palace stores and online at palaceskateboards.com.

Eye-catching technical cars from the AMG Performance Studio in Affalterbach

The four production Mercedes-AMG models converted into technical cars of the new group are the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S (combined fuel consumption: 9.1-8.7 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 207-198 g/km)[1]Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption: 13.5-12.5 l/100km, combined CO2 emissions: 308-284 g/km) 1, Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption: 13. 0- 12.5 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 294-282 g/km) 1 and Mercedes-AMG G 63 (combined fuel consumption: 14.4 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 330 g/km) 1.

They all feature a seven-layer finish with a color-changing effect. Other common features are the AMG emblem and Palace emblem, which are distributed across the entire body. The interiors are also distinguished by the exquisite aesthetics that characterize palace clothing. This includes many details, such as exclusive special colors for the seat upholstery and door center panels. Individually designed mats, headrests and hand charms with an embossed logo are also designed specifically for this collaboration. LED door projectors, which allow the collaboration logo to appear on the floor upon opening, round out the clear design.

The individual parts were painted and customized at the AMG Performance Studio in Affalterbach. The SL 63 was built as a special body at the Mercedes‑Benz plant in Bremen. Only the components required for the special painting work were unloaded at Affalterbach and then reintroduced into the serial production process.

Taste of megacities as inspiration for designers

By designing four artistic cars, Liv Tango and its design team pay tribute to the four capitals of London, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo and their own flair. Each car pays homage to the city’s special features with its title and various technical details.

Mercedes‑AMG A 45 S PALACE Edition / “Tiger London”: Bold multicolour paint, the large white tiger head on the bonnet and the large AMG emblem on the sides of the car pay homage to the diverse and vibrant custom car scene in the UK in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Mercedes‑AMG SL 63 4MATIC + PALACE Edition / “Sunset LA”: With its changing shades from strong yellow to deep red, the 2+2 two-seater roadster stands for perpetual summer in California.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC + PALACE Edition / “Neon Fade New York”: The color scheme, which changes from black to neon yellow, represents both sides of the megacity on the Hudson River. The “City That Never Sleeps” fascinates with the contrast between the rough paving of some areas and the bright lights of the immediate vicinity.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 PALACE Edition / “Space Horse Tokyo”: The horse running through space on the side of the car pays tribute to the fantasy culture so popular in Japan.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 PALACE Edition / “Space Horse Tokyo”

A comic campaign prepares to display art cars and collectibles

Mercedes-AMG and Palace have developed a joint campaign to offer technical cars and a second joint capsule collection. With the ease and self-deprecation of the palace, under the motto “Afalterbach to the world”, the “small” Affalterbach was elevated to the status of a cosmopolitan city – that is, on a par with London, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo. The campaign will run from March 21 to March 25 2022.

