Melania Trump is back!

December 30, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Melania Trump is back – and that’s after avoiding the public for months.

    The former first lady now sells the art of cryptography.

    “I am proud to announce my new project, NFT, which embodies my passion for the arts and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be-Best initiative,” a statement released Thursday read.

    But the former first lady does not explain how much her artistic sale should help children financially.

Melania Trump, 51, wife of former President Donald Trump, 75, has retired since her husband’s term expired. When she left Washington in January, she took over Palm Beach, where she resides in Mar-a-Lago. The public avoided them. Until now.

Shortly before Christmas, details about a new project open. The former first lady sells her crypto art, an artwork showing a close-up of her eyes being sold as NFT, a non-fungible token. Artwork is irreplaceable and digitally protected. A piece of digital art can be purchased for around $150-175. But why does Melania Trump appear again in public?

