Melania Trump is back!

"I am proud to announce my new project, NFT, which embodies my passion for the arts and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be-Best initiative," a statement released Thursday read.

Melania Trump, 51, wife of former President Donald Trump, 75, has retired since her husband’s term expired. When she left Washington in January, she took over Palm Beach, where she resides in Mar-a-Lago. The public avoided them. Until now.

Shortly before Christmas, details about a new project open. The former first lady sells her crypto art, an artwork showing a close-up of her eyes being sold as NFT, a non-fungible token. Artwork is irreplaceable and digitally protected. A piece of digital art can be purchased for around $150-175. But why does Melania Trump appear again in public?

It is unclear how much money Melania Trump has

Melania Trump wants to do her projects again. “I am proud to announce my new project NFT, which embodies my passion for the arts and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” a statement released Thursday read. Since then, Melania has posted about the project several times on her Twitter account.

For comparison: Since leaving the White House, she has barely tweeted, mostly photos and memories from her time as First Lady. She tweeted twice in September and not at all in October.

But the former first lady does not explain how much her artistic sale should help children. Crypto art sales are very profitable. Melania Trump noted in the statement that not every dollar of the profits is intended for her, but she also did not explain what was donated to her own initiative.

‘A very arbitrary project’

Their statement said that “a portion of the proceeds” will go to children who leave the US foster family system. How many? not clear. according to CNN Melania Trump’s team has not commented on this despite several inquiries.

A longtime employee of the former first lady says, “I am confused. It is a very arbitrary project, and it seems inappropriate to me that you publish artwork of yourself on the Internet for $150.”