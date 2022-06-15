Disappeared without a trace – Alexej Navalny is taken to an unknown location – News

Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved to an undisclosed location, according to a companion in arms.

“There was no such prisoner,” one of Navalny’s employees wrote on the Telegram SMS service, telling his lawyer in the concentration camp where the opposition politician was formerly held.

“We do not know where Alexei is now and which camp he will move to.”

“He’s in danger,” said Kira Jarmisch, a spokeswoman for YouTube’s Populjarnaja Politika (German: Popular Politics). He could be killed in the brutal prison system, she said, referring to the poisoning attack on Navalny in August 2020. Navalny, who narrowly escaped, blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for the assassination.

The lawyer was not given any information in the concentration camp in Pokrov about where the 46-year-old opposition leader was taken.

The 45-year-old opposition politician was serving an 11-and-a-half year sentence in a concentration camp in Pokrov, 119 kilometers east of Moscow. Despite his imprisonment, Navalny repeatedly called for protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The authorities in Russia describe Navalny and his comrades-in-arms as enemies of the state who wanted to destabilize Russia with the support of the West. Navalny was arrested in January 2021 when he returned home from Germany and was convicted of violating probation terms.

Moscow rejected the allegations

He collapsed on a domestic Russian flight in August 2020. He was first treated in Russia, then taken to Berlin Charite Hospital. There, nerve gas poisoning was identified. The government in Moscow has denied allegations that Russian authorities tried to kill President Putin’s opponent.

Reuters news agency initially did not issue any statement from the responsible Russian authorities regarding Navalny’s current whereabouts.