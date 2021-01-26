Top News

McConnell agrees to allow power-sharing in the Senate to move forward

Schumer refused to make a pledge that would tie the hands of the Democrats, and many in the caucus were outraged by McConnell’s resistance.

We look forward to getting the Senate organized under Democrats’ control and starting to do big and bold things for the American people, “said Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman.” We’re glad Senator McConnell threw out the towel and gave up on his ridiculous demand. “

Schumer had previously urged McConnell to adopt a resolution similar to the 2001 accord between Senate leaders Trent Lott and Tom Daschle. But the Kentucky Republican insisted the Democrats need to provide some reassurance that the 60-vote threshold for most major legislation will remain. The ongoing negotiations have left the functions of the Senate committees in limbo.

Mansheen (DW.Va.) pledged Monday in an interview with Politico that he will not vote to kill the procrastination in this Congress. Sinema (D-Ariz) confirmed through her office that she is “not open to changing her mind.”

“Legislative procrastination was a major part of the foundation that came in the last 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the Senate in 2001,” McConnell said. “With these assurances, I look forward to moving forward with the power-sharing agreement along the lines of the previous one.”

