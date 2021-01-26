Vanessa Bryant shares a touching message from her daughter Gianna’s best friend a year after her death

Vanessa Bryant admitted to losing her daughter Gianna and her husband, Kobe, in a tragic helicopter crash “still not real” a year later.

Heartbroken Vanessa, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she had received a beautifully written message from one of Gigi’s 13-year-old best friend, Aubrey, and wrote in the caption: “ My Gigi is incredible and I really appreciate your thinking. Message.

She loves you so much. I miss my baby and cup cup a lot too. [heart emoji] I will never understand why / how this tragedy could happen to such beautiful, wonderful and wonderful humans. Still not real.

It doesn’t look real: Vanessa Bryant shared a touching message from her late daughter’s friend Gianna discussing the loss of her and her husband Kobe in a crash a year later (Kobe and Gianna pictured in November 2019)

It’s still not true. Cobb, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mom proud. I love you!’

Vanessa shared the message on the anniversary of the death of her daughter and her husband, writing: “Today I received this beautiful letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey.

I love you, Aubz (as Gigi calls you). Thank you so much for sharing some of your Gigi memories with me beautifully and letting me share them here on my ig.

Aubrey wrote in her letter about Vanessa as a mother. She formulated it: “You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we’re all forever grateful to you.”

Strength: Vanessa keeps Gigi and Kobe’s memory alive through her adorable posts as she works her way through unbelievable sadness

Love: Vanessa posted Aubrey letter with permission after writing that J has changed her life for the better

Cobb, we did it right: Vanessa commented on the letterhead with these touching words

She added, “My mind is constantly thinking about your beautiful daughter. Her smile and her attitude drive me to be better. You may have heard this, but if I become a mother, I hope my daughter appears just as your daughter did.”

She also wrote: “I cared. I knew when I was having a bad day and I just knew how to make it better. She was gracious with her snacks when I forgot my meals. I left notes in my notebook that I cherish. They were incredible.

Aubrey also wrote, “ On behalf of everyone who has met her, I can say that she changed our lives. Her simple actions have made us all a better person, and I think the results of this will never cease to show.

Her latest post comes a week after Vanessa shared a batch of touching throwback shots on Tuesday to celebrate her eldest daughter Natalia’s 18th birthday.

She posted on Instagram two different photos of her with her late husband Kobe and Natalia when she was a little girl.

This comes after Vanessa bravely shared her struggle with grief ahead of the first anniversary of the crash that took place on January 26 in California.

Heartbreaking: Last week, Vanessa shared a group of touching shots with late husband Kobe on Tuesday to celebrate their daughter’s 18th birthday.

In throwback photos shared on Tuesday, she saw Vanessa and Coby posing sweetly with Natalia at the Lakers Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, in the early 2000s.

She said, “We love you so much! Happy Birthday Natalia !!!! our first baby, nataliabryant.”

While a different touching shot watched Kobe holding little Natalia in his arms, which Vanessa wrote: “ My father’s little princess, Natalia. # 18 #BirthdayGirl. ‘

Vanessa also shared a sweet photo of Natalia recently in which she commented on how proud she was of her daughter after “the most difficult year of our life”.

“ Her dad’s little princess ”: She took to Instagram, and also posted an adorable snapshot of Kobe holding little Natalia in his arms, captioned it: “ My dad’s little princess, Natalia. # 18 #BirthdayGirl. ‘

She wrote: “ Dear Natalia, Happy Birthday! Mom and Dad are very proud of the young woman you are. You have shown so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our life.

Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You are a wonderful older sister and role model to many people. Thank you for being kind, polite, and kind in everything you do.

You have no idea how happy and proud mom and dad are to be our daughter. We love you always and forever and forever and forever.

Happy 18th birthday to our first baby, Natalia, our manager! Always Love, Mom, Dad, Gigi, BP and Coco.

Proud: Vanessa also shared a photo of Natalia recently where she commented on how proud she was of her daughter after “ the most difficult year of our life. ”

Tragic: Comes after Vanessa bravely shared her struggle with grief ahead of the anniversary of the loss of Kobe and their other daughter Gianna, who died tragically in a helicopter crash last year on January 26 in California (pictured together in 2016)

This comes after Vanessa bravely shared her struggle with grief before the memory of losing Kobe and their other daughter Gianna, who died tragically in a helicopter crash last year on January 26 in California.

Let me be real – sadness is a muddled set of feelings. One day you are at this moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel alive.

“I want to say this to people suffering from sadness and heart loss. Find a reason to live. I know it is difficult.

“ I look at my daughters and try to overcome this feeling for their sake. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day is not. Find a reason.

Emotionally: “ Let me be real – grief is a bunch of rotten emotions, ” Vanessa wrote in an Instagram story last week

This post came after Vanessa spent her first Christmas since the deaths of her husband and daughter

At that time, she is She posted a touching message on Instagram, in which she wrote: “Together, we will never be separated in our hearts together,” along with a touching photo of her family.

Vanessa also participated A black and white family photo featuring four-year-old daughters of Natalia and Bianca and 19-month-old Capri on the sofa.

Before his tragic death, Kobe had described Vanessa as his “queen” and their daughters “princesses” in a touching Instagram post marking the 20th anniversary of their first meeting in November 2019.

Annoying: This post came after Vanessa spent her first Christmas since the death of her husband and daughter (pictured in 2018)

He wrote: “ On this day 20 years ago I met my best friend, Queen Vanessabryant, and I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate old school (pre-fourth princesses) style. I love you mom in every chapter.

Kobe loved his family and wrote in a previous post after his retirement in 2016: “I’m so excited to see what God has in store for us as a family now that one chapter is over and a new chapter opens.”

Kobe met Vanessa in 1999 when she was seventeen years old and was working as a back model on a music video. The couple got engaged six months later and married in 2001.

They welcomed girls Natalia in 2003, Gianna in 2006, Bianca in 2016 and Capri in 2019.

Kobe and her daughter Gianna, a keen basketball player, were on their way to the Mamba Academy to practice basketball when their helicopter crashed at around 10 in the morning. The other seven people on board were also tragically killed.

The pilot – locally named Ara Zobayan – was trying to divert the plane when it collided with the hills of Las Virgenes Canyon, which is home to celebrities including the Kardashians.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa were among the dead.