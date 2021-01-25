Poll: Majority of Americans support impeachment and conviction of Trump

“There is somewhat more agreement that Trump did something more wrong than he did on the first impeachment,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Polls Institute at Independent Monmouth University, in a statement. “But there are still plenty of staunch Republicans who continue to stand with the former president regardless.”

The poll results also showed that more than half of respondents support Trump’s conviction in the Senate, with 52% in favor. Many Republicans have criticized impeachment and questioned the validity of trying a former president. However, Democratic impeachment managers have defended their actions, in part because the conviction may prevent Trump from holding future federal office. Of those surveyed, 57 percent said they support the Senate taking this action against Trump.

Trump’s landmark second trial accused the former president on one count of inciting revolt when addressing his supporters at a rally on the day Congress was due to endorse the presidential election results. Trump spent months after last November’s election making unfounded allegations of election fraud in an attempt to undermine public confidence in the election results.

The poll found that 54 percent of respondents were “very confident” that the 2020 elections were fair, up from 44 percent in mid-November, while a quarter of respondents said they were “still not at all confident” of the results. Although 65 percent said they believed President Joe Biden won the election “fair and square,” 72 percent of Republicans still described Biden’s victory as fraudulent. A third says they will not accept Biden as president.

“A number of alleged leaders in the Republican Party continue to propagate this false narrative, and many others who know that this claim are false have not spoken out specifically in disavowing it.” Murray said in his statement that their partisan colleagues in the American public simply follow that leadership.

According to the poll, Trump ended his term with 56% in opposition, which is equivalent to the lowest rating in his presidency.

The survey was conducted by telephone from January 21 to 24, with 809 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.