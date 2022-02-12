Marco Storm, former national ice hockey coach before the match against China: We haven’t lost anything yet

It was the German national ice hockey team and we were all hoping for more opening game against Canada (1:5). But you have to admit that the Canadians were better than us in all areas and were more physically fit. The hard work against Marco Nowak before Canada made it 1-0 was a fair test for me. Moments like these happen in hockey. As in the previous tournaments, we have to work hard for everything. I’m sure the team will be back in the matches against China on Saturday (9.40am) and against the USA on Sunday (2.10pm). Show

You have to analyze a match like against Canada and look for mistakes. But we haven’t lost anything yet. When we won the silver in Pyeongchang four years ago, we lost 5-2 to Finland and 1-0 to Sweden in our first two matches.

However, the DEB choice must now think game by game and not make the mistake of looking too far ahead. It’s all about finding your feet in the tournament and the match that makes the German team so strong. Winning is required against China. The Chinese have a somewhat unknown team of 16 naturalized players from North America. Germany has the best team but they need to improve. Even so, China’s outside parties will do their best to beat us, so it won’t be an easy match.



Marco Sturm, columnist for Sportbuzer (43) won an Olympic silver medal as a national coach in 2018. That same year he joined the Los Angeles Kings as an assistant coach in the North American Pro League. As a player, Sturm has played over 900 NHL games.