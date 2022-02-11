Men’s Curling Championship – Switzerland impressively returned with two victories – Sports

Peter de Cruz’s overtaking quartet celebrated two Olympic championship wins after losing to Norway on Friday.

During the night, Switzerland defeated the Russian selection 6:3, in the afternoon, the CC Geneva defeated the participation of candidate Canada 5:3.

The Swiss play their next match against Denmark early on Saturday morning (7:05 am).

The Swiss bobbins reacted to the initial defeat against Norway in a convincing manner. After two wins on Friday, the starting position in terms of qualifying for the semi-finals is much better once again.

Prestige win over Canada

Valentin Tanner, Skip Peter de Cruz, Sven Michel and Benoit Schwartz did particularly well in their second appearance at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing on Friday. Against Canada, one of the top contenders for the Olympic gold medal, Switzerland did not give up the reins. Not even when the North Americans, led by Skip Brad Gushue, managed to tie the sixth end with only the first two bits of the game to score 3:3.

With the stolen stone at the end of the ninth when the score was 4:3, the footballers from CC Geneva laid the foundation for their hard-earned victory. The Canadians tried everything again at the tenth end, but failed to force an additional ending with another two-person house.

Late redemption against the Russians

A few hours ago, the Swiss team drew 6-3 with the Russian quartet, who were playing under a neutral flag. De Cruz and Co made the decision in a long, balanced game at the eighth end, when they scored a hat-trick in the final 6:3.

However, at first, the Russians did not allow themselves to get over the matter, dropping to 2: 3 and equalizing the score with a stolen stone in the first half.

The Group D match for Switzerland takes place on Saturday morning, Swiss time. From 07:05 the opponent is called Denmark. Switzerland is fourth in the table with two wins and one loss. On the other hand, the Danes have so far only come off the ice as losers.