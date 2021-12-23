Marc Surer slams Alfa Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas

1/6 He has a clear opinion: Marc Surer, former Formula 1 driver.

Would Lewis Hamilton have been an eight-time, and therefore the only record-breaking world champion this year if he had had more help from his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas? Probably yes, at least thinks Marc Surer (70), a former Formula 1 driver who has not reached a single podium in 82 races in his career. He criticizes the driving behavior of the new Alfa-Sauber driver – Bottas has already had 10 wins, 67 podiums and 20 poles – sharply.

According to Surer, Bottas should have finished second in Abu Dhabi when Red Bull driver and new world champion Max Verstappen picked up fresh tires from the pits in the final stage of the safety cars. “Then Max would not have succeeded. It was not possible to overtake two cars in one lap. But Bottas was nowhere,” so was Surer’s criticism of the Mercedes driver.

“always crashes”

Surer continues: The Finn’s combative behavior is a problem. “Bottas is actually a traffic failure. She always stumbles and finds it very difficult. A man cannot outperform other cars that are more than a second slower with the fastest car in the field. That’s his weakness,” so Surer’s clear verdict on “Formel1.de”.

Bottas’ new employer in Hinwil won’t want to hear those words. But Surer also sees positive things. Bottas was convincing in terms of core speed. “He can always do it in one run, and sometimes he does it so well that he stands up to Lewis Hamilton himself. He can do it.”