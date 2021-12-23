sport

Marc Surer slams Alfa Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas

December 23, 2021
Eileen Curry

    He has a clear opinion: Marc Surer, former Formula 1 driver.

    Surer (left) with SRF commentator Michael Stäuble in Monza.

    In a Christmas hood: Bottas tested the Alfa-Sauber after the last Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

    His former teammates at Mercedes: Bottas (left) and Lewis Hamilton.

Would Lewis Hamilton have been an eight-time, and therefore the only record-breaking world champion this year if he had had more help from his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas? Probably yes, at least thinks Marc Surer (70), a former Formula 1 driver who has not reached a single podium in 82 races in his career. He criticizes the driving behavior of the new Alfa-Sauber driver – Bottas has already had 10 wins, 67 podiums and 20 poles – sharply.

According to Surer, Bottas should have finished second in Abu Dhabi when Red Bull driver and new world champion Max Verstappen picked up fresh tires from the pits in the final stage of the safety cars. “Then Max would not have succeeded. It was not possible to overtake two cars in one lap. But Bottas was nowhere,” so was Surer’s criticism of the Mercedes driver.

