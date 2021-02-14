United States – In the United States, people over the age of 65 can be vaccinated against the Coronavirus in the coming days. Several US media outlets have unanimously reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the age range of those eligible to be vaccinated. When asked, the CDC did not comment at first. State guidelines are not binding.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also informed his state’s citizens that the minimum age for vaccination has been lowered from 75 to 65. “I ask you to be patient, as there are unfortunately far more New Yorkers eligible for federal government vaccinations,” declared the Mayor of Coast City. East of the United States, Bill de Blasio, will establish a golf course as a center for mass vaccination from January 25.

The vaccination campaign in the United States has so far been slower than planned. Of the more than 25 million doses distributed nationwide, only about nine million have been given so far, according to the CDC. The Washington government had targeted 20 million vaccines in the country of about 330 million people by the end of December.