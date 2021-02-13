Antonio Giovinazzi on Sprint Races: A Nice Idea / Formula 1

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi has nothing against Formula 1 executives’ plans to organize a speedy race Saturday at his home race in Monza as well as in Montreal and Sao Paulo.
At the most recent F1 committee meeting, Formula 1 teams had yet to make a final decision on whether to try sprinting on three of this year’s GP race weekends. But the idea of a short distance run on Saturday before the Sunday race in place of the usual playoffs, the result of which determines the starting grid for the Grand Prix, was well received by representatives of the racing teams.
However, they requested more time to analyze the effects of the changing weekend shape and discuss other aspects, such as allocating points to a sprint race. A working group will draw up a complete plan that will be voted on before the season begins (March 28 in Bahrain), according to a message from Formula 1.
The idea went well for Alfa Romeo star Antonio Giovinazzi – also because Monza, along with Montreal and São Paulo, was chosen as one of his three must-try weekends. “This is an important decision, and I’ve been through something similar in Formula 2, even if it’s a little different there,” the Italian, who is part of the Ferrari drivers’ team, told Sky Sports teammates.
“It’s a great idea,” said the 27-year-old. “It’s a great idea, Formula 1 has always wanted to try new things and we have to see how they develop. It’s definitely great to have a second race in Monza, that’s for sure.”
Tentative Formula 1 calendar for 2021
Offers
15. Viperware: McLaren (Woking)
Feb 19: AlphaTauri (Internet)
February 22: Alfa Romeo (Warsaw)
February 26: Ferrari (Internet)
March 2: Mercedes (Internet)
March 5: Williams (Internet)
March 10: Ferrari Auto (Internet)
Winter test
12-14 march in Sakhir, Bahrain
season
March 28th: Sakhir, Bahrain
18. April: Imola, Italy
02. May: Portimao, Portugal
09. May: Barcelona, Spain
23. Never: Monte Carlo, Monaco
June 6: Baku, Azerbaijan
13. June: Montreal, Canada
June 27: Le Castelet, France
July 4: Spielberg, Austria
July 18: Silverstone, Great Britain
August 1: Budapest, Hungary
August 29: Spa, Belgium
September 5: Zandvoort, Netherlands
12. September: Monza, Italians
September 26: Sochi, Russia
October 3: Singapore, Singapore
October 10: Suzuka, Japan
October 24th: Austin, USA
October 31: Mexico City, Mexico
07. November: Sao Paulo, Brazil
21. November: Melbourne, Australia
5th of December: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
12. Dezember: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi