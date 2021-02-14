American researchers do not see any increased risk of infection in schools

Agency for Disease Control and Control (CDCI examined data from schools in the United States and European countries where classroom instruction was introduced. Coronavirus cases occurred there, but “there is no indication that schools have contributed significantly to the increase in infections.”

Protection rules and tests are essential

Data from school operations in the first half of the 2021/2022 academic year is reassuring insofar as the rapid spread of Sars-CoV-2 has not been observed, as it often occurs in residential complexes and densely staffed workplaces, in schools. The authors of these words have written in favor of continuing or resuming face-to-face teaching The CDC studyPublished Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. However, all protection rules still had to be observed.

According to the CDC, this includes distance rules, general masking requirements, regular broadcasts and changing lessons so that smaller groups can come together. In addition, coronavirus tests must be expanded among students and faculty in order to be able to quickly isolate infected people without showing symptoms. The CDC also advises against indoor sports and competitions.

World Health Organization: “School closures as a last resort”

Since many Coronavirus vaccines have been approved now and more approvals are expected in the coming months, “There is great hope on the horizon for a safer environment for schools and school sporting activities in the 2021/2022 academic year,” as stated in the article.

However, health authorities around the world are concerned about the spread of mutated coronavirus variants, which are more easily transmissible. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it should be examined whether children and young people are more susceptible to infection with these viral variants.

In a report published a week ago, the World Health Organization also highlighted that school closures should be “as a last resort and are time-limited and only implemented locally in areas with high transmission rates” due to the health and psychological consequences for students.