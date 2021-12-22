The team manager will stay with Red Bull until 2026

(Motorsport-Total.com) – Shortly before Christmas, there is good news for Max Verstappen: Team boss Christian Horner has extended his contract with Red Bull until the end of 2026. Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has this at Hangar- 7 in Salzburg Interview with ServusTV referred to and expressly confirmed when asked by “Motorsport-Total.com”.

On the “ServusTV” program that airs all Monday on Wednesday Formula1.de YouTube channel It can be seen, Marco Horner hailed as a “charismatic team boss” who has already expressed a willingness to stay “until 2026”. When asked by Motorsport-Total.com, Marko confirmed Wednesday morning that the contract had already been signed.

Marko said on Monday that Red Bull is “in the process of committing the ‘entire team, key positions’ for the long term, in order to have a ‘strong team’ and ‘stability for this transitional year when the new engine regulations’ come in and the new ones too.” coming”.

Dual driving Marco (78) and Horner (48) “They do very well. Christian is the boss of the team. He’s in public. I’m more in the background. But we coordinate well, give the team the line before, also from the staff, also in politics we speak the language Mostly one. I think our success proves we are right.”

When Horner became Red Bull boss in 2005, according to Marko, it was “similar to Max”: “I introduced him to Didi Mateschitz. He said, ‘Christian who?’ “He didn’t have any experience in Formula 1 yet. But I knew him from Formula 3000 and other junior classes. I knew his ambition and his capabilities. Now that has developed really well.”