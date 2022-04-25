Mallorca has the best connected airport in the Mediterranean

Palma Airport has the highest number of direct non-stop flights in the entire Mediterranean region. This year, the total number of routes reached 357, serving 156 destinations in 28 countries. MM’s sister newspaper, Ultima Hora, checks this balance, citing Spanish airport operator Aena and the country’s air control, Ener.

It is fitting that Son Sant Joan Airport is the Spanish airport with the largest number of new flights this year. These new connections include this year to Lisbon, Brussels, Florence, Lyon, Baden-Baden, Nuremberg, Lille, Paderborn, Basel, Münster, Saarbrücken, Leipzig, Wroclaw, Birmingham, Cagliari, Nador and from June the new direct connection between New York, Newark and Palma.

Germany and the UK remain the two most important overseas markets, with the largest share of flights and routes. They track Italy, France, Sweden and Norway by distance, although these markets have grown significantly over the past two years.

According to tour operators and airlines, Ultima Hora continues that the traffic volume for the 2019 record year will far exceed. At that time, 10.9 million foreigners and 3.4 million Spaniards arrived at the island’s airport.

Palma Airport is also seeing a sharp rise in demand for private jets. Air traffic in this sector increased by 95 percent in January and February compared to the same period in 2019. The number of passengers increased from about 1,900 to more than 3,000.

According to Essentially Mallorca, an association of tourism companies in the luxury sector, discerning travelers have the following profile: “They are married, aged 40-55, have an annual income of about 200,000 euros and book directly through exclusive travel advisors.”