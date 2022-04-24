entertainment

New arrest warrant. Should Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Go to Jail Now?

April 24, 2022
Ulva Robson
Laura Kramer | April 24, 2022, 9:00 pm

Arrest warrant for Tinder scammer

Simon Leviev aka Tindler Swindler may be back in prison soon. There is a new arrest warrant for the unscrupulous scammer.

Things are not going well for the so-called Tinder scammer, aka Simon Leviev. A swindler who inadvertently became an international star through a Netflix show will avoid Spain in the future.

There is an arrest warrant for him in the beautiful European country. Why actually? To defraud of course.

