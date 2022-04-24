New arrest warrant. Should Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Go to Jail Now?

Laura Kramer | April 24, 2022, 9:00 pm

Arrest warrant for Tinder scammer

Simon Leviev aka Tindler Swindler may be back in prison soon. There is a new arrest warrant for the unscrupulous scammer.

Things are not going well for the so-called Tinder scammer, aka Simon Leviev. A swindler who inadvertently became an international star through a Netflix show will avoid Spain in the future.

There is an arrest warrant for him in the beautiful European country. Why actually? To defraud of course.

source: giphy.com

Wrong driver’s license 2019

TMZ reports that Spanish authorities currently have Simon Leviev on their wanted list and have issued an arrest warrant for him. The Netflix star reportedly involuntarily used a false passport to identify himself in 2019 when the $100,000 Maserati he was renting got stuck on the beach. The name on the ID was Michael Bilton.

The police did not take any action at the time because they could not prove that the fake driver’s license was forged. Only a Maserati was towed away and Simon Leviev and his date at that time were allowed to leave. An investigation was scheduled but the Spanish police were unable to reach Michael Belton – Tinder Swinder gave them a fake address on the Costa del Sol. When it came time for Mr. Pelton to respond to a subpoena addressed to him, he never showed up.

Discover it Netflix movie

The police thought this was it. But then Netflix released the documentary The Tinder Swindler! Spanish police have since identified the man. They realize that the person who got stranded on the beach in a rental Maserati in 2019 was a Tinder scammer himself. An arrest warrant was immediately issued for Simon Leviev. The accusation: Using a false identity.

More on this topic

Simon Leviev does not want to know anything about such ancient camels. He told TMZ that he previously served a sentence for using a fake ID in 2019 – he believes he can’t be convicted twice for the same crime.

Long criminal record

The Tinder scammer is nothing but a blank slate. He has already committed multiple crimes, all over the world.

2011: Accusations in Israel of theft, forgery, fraud and writing forged checks

2012: Arrested in Israel for theft and forgery of checks

2015: Convicted in Finland of cheating on several women and forging passports

2019: Arrest in Greece for forging passports

He is currently wanted for various fraud offenses in Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and now Spain.

Top news

Technically, the double risk does not apply if you are caught with a fake ID in different countries. And this means that Simon Leviev can certainly be convicted more than once for the same crime. One can only hope that the ruthless crook will be wiped out forever.