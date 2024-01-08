Make science tangible? I can do it!

Krostwitz – With the campaign SPIN 2030 Affiliated with the Saxony State Ministry for Science, Culture and Tourism (SMWK), the Saxony Science State will be piloted on site in January 2024.
The beginning of a chain of events “Saxony's experience as a scientific country” With subtitle “From Saxony to the Universe” Crostwitz Collections (near Cummins) On January 10th.
You will learn that here German Center for Astrophysics (DZA) Get to know us in more detail and find out all about the current state of research in this field.
We have all the details about this event.
A major scientific event on January 10 in Krostwitz
If you have always been fascinated by the universe and its infinite spaces, you must attend this event “From Saxony to the Universe” Crostwitz is definitely not to be missed.
But why exactly?
On January 10th From 6:30 p.m displays that German Center for Astrophysics (DZA) Here is his program for research and development of the basic structures of the universe and the various cosmic messengers.
A large-scale research center for astronomy and astroparticle physics will be established in Saxony according to a decision in 2022 and aims to act as an innovation center and career engine in the high-tech scene in Saxony.
This is what awaits you at this event
We promise you: together with DZA experts, you will delve into the depths of the universe.
Directed by Simon Hauser, your understanding of space and time will be expanded in an entertaining way. It also provides more entertainment “Magic Andy” play show.
In various discussions, you will also have the opportunity to actively shape the future of the research center.
Emphasis is placed on topics such as:
- Recruiting young talents
- Recruiting and retaining skilled workers
- Visitor center design
- And much more
In addition to the exciting program full of insights, you can get to know the DZA team and the Minister of Science in person.
Good to know: Entry to this event is Free and he There is no pre-registration necessary.
All information about this event at a glance
What?
Experience Saxony as a science country – from Saxony to the universe
when?
January 10, 2024
From 6.30pm to 9.30pm (entry from 6pm)
where?
Jednota Multi-Purpose Hall
Hornigstrasse 34
01920 Krostwitz
