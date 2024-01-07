7 symptoms that could be warning signs

24vita Live healthy

from: Judith Brown

Stomach diseases are manifested by various symptoms. So, pay attention to your digestion and take your stomach health seriously.

Our stomach plays a central role in our digestive system and has a major impact on our health. When stomach problems develop, they can significantly affect daily life. In this article, we'll take a closer look at seven common symptoms that may indicate that something is wrong with your stomach.

Symptoms of stomach diseases: 1. Abdominal pain and cramps

Anyone who has stomach problems will often experience abdominal pain. © Scientific Image Library / IMAGO

Abdominal pain is often the most obvious sign of stomach problems. This pain can vary from mild to severe and is often accompanied by cramps. Chronic abdominal pain should not be ignored as it can indicate various stomach diseases including gastritis, peptic ulcers or even inflammatory bowel disease.

Symptoms of stomach disease: 2. Heartburn and acid belching

When stomach acid enters the esophagus, it can cause heartburn and acid reflux. These symptoms may indicate gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), in which the sphincter between the stomach and esophagus does not work properly. If left untreated, GERD can lead to serious complications.

Symptoms of stomach diseases: 3. Loss of appetite or excessive hunger

Changes in appetite, whether sudden loss or excessive hunger, can indicate stomach problems. These symptoms may be signs of gastritis or other diseases that affect normal food intake.

Symptoms of stomach diseases: 4. Nausea and vomiting

Nausea and vomiting are common signs of stomach problems, especially if they occur regularly. This can indicate a variety of causes, including gastritis, infection or ulcer.

Symptoms of stomach diseases: 5. Changes in bowel movements

Changes in the consistency, color, or frequency of bowel movements may indicate digestive problems. This may indicate intolerance, inflammation or infection in the digestive tract.

Symptoms of stomach disorders: 6. Bloating and bloating

Gas and feeling bloated can indicate digestive problems, especially if they are accompanied by other symptoms. This may be due to a disorder in the intestinal flora, irritable bowel syndrome, or food intolerance.

Symptoms of stomach disease: 7. Weight loss for no apparent reason

Unwanted weight loss should be taken seriously, especially if it occurs quickly. This could indicate various stomach diseases, including cancer. A thorough investigation is necessary in such cases.

It is important to note that these symptoms do not always indicate stomach disorders, but they can also have other causes. However, if you notice one or more of these symptoms, it is recommended to see a doctor. Timely diagnosis and treatment can help prevent more serious complications and improve quality of life.

