Maintenance contract for the PSS monitoring system in Canada

Rheinmetall has been mandated by the Canadian government to maintain a Continuous Monitoring System (PSS). This will continue with the service request completed immediately after the delivery of the systems for the period from 2015 to 2021. The new contract began in January 2021 and will continue until the end of December 2021. After that, the annual contract can be extended.

As a general contractor, Rheinmetall Canada provides repair and maintenance work for the eight PSS equipment currently in use by the Canadian Armed Forces.

The PSS consists of sensors supported by balloon and mast, which are connected to a ground station. The balloon attached to the photoelectric sensor, which is installed 300 meters above the area of ​​interest, can be “stopped”. The system is used by a trailer with a 32-meter mast, which carries another stationary electro-optical sensor and, if necessary, a radar. All sensors can be operated from the control center. The system enables real-time evaluation of sensor data in the field of ground guidance, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and networking (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, C4ISR).

Gerhard Hemming