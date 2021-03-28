Top News

Poker Online | DACH was unsuccessful for BSOP @ PokerStars

March 28, 2021
Jordan Lambert

The fourth day of the game Poker Stars Brazilian Online Series of Poker 4. The DACHs couldn’t persuade.

Once again it was five championshipsBSOP online 4 running Booker Stars Including $ 11 Big Hit’s 1D Tour. With 1,982 posts, the $ 80,000 prize money guarantee has been hacked, and today there’s the final flight. Currently 851 players on the second day, Moorburg 1 is the best German in 15th place.

The Brazilians struggled to win again yesterday, but did better than the German-speaking players. In the $ 82 NLH 6-max Deepstack (No. 14), Bartolome the Canadian won for $ 12,144, and in the $ 109 race (No. 16) it was Pole PetitePutin669 who won more than $ 3,366. NLH PKO $ 55 (No. 17) went to Icelandic Giggo73, who raised $ 4,904 including $ 6,923. In the $ 215 PLO (No. 15), Julian “jutrack” ranked 4th best DACH for $ 2,647, and AK_Fauzer_AK secured Brazil victory at home and took $ 6,051 after a singles deal.

Today’s program includes a $ 215,000 ($ 400,000) main event and a $ 22,000 ($ 115,000) main event.

Poker Stars Brazilian Online Series of Poker 4

Date: March 24-29
Juveniles: 24
Buy: $ 11 to $ 530
Center Prize: $ 1,515,000

-> BSOP Online Schedule 4

Results of the fourth day:

