Maintenance and server shutdown on March 10th. – All times and information

Fate 2 Once again announced maintenance work for Thursday, March 10th. This is also associated with downtime on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, on PC, and on Google Stadia. We’ll tell you when you can’t gamble today.

What you need to know today: Banji announced via Twitter Indicates that server maintenance is pending again. This is a fairly long maintenance and will not take much time.

So that you know exactly when you can gamble and what changes in the game, MeinMMO accompanies you and constantly updates this article with new information.

Update 6:30 pm: The update is here and its size is 268MB on PS5. If you downloaded the update, you can try to sign in. However, you can expect queues. The less fortunate players will receive a cat message in the queue. Bungie replied to one reddit theme They announced that they would take care of the Ascendant Alloys problem and make you a good offer as compensation.

Maintenance on 03/10 – all times and the server is down

These times are important today:

At 2:00 PM German time, maintenance work will begin on all platforms

Servers will go offline at 3:45 PM. You will be kicked out of all activities – Downtime begins

At around 6:00 PM, the servers should be back online with the daily reset. You can download the new fix

After that, the maintenance work will be completely completed at 7:00 pm

the important is: Even if you download the update, you may experience connectivity issues until the end of maintenance work around 7:00 PM. You may have to expect queues when logging in.

Also keep in mind that Third-party apps as well as the official companion app It cannot be accessed properly.

That changes with the update in Season 16

This brings the fix Today: Bungee announced in Twitter It’s nice that players finally have the option to change their Bungie name after downloading it. So you can enter the name you want and get rid of the annoying numbers that joined alongside your nickname.

This is currently on Bungie’s hotfix list:

The ‘Transformation of the Enigma’ quest line may get stuck in the last step for some players.

The No Time to Explain time portal will continue to shoot defeated enemies.

If you also notice problems with the game, the recommendation is to go directly to Official Bungie Help Forum Report to draw attention to it.

Destiny 2 update patch notes

What’s in the patch notes? The patch notes for today’s update have not yet been released. Traditionally, the information appears together or shortly after the update itself. And once we have it, we’ll add it to you here as a link.

There are no patch notes available for this update yet.

Bungie is currently actively collecting feedback on the latest expansion. via Twitter Someone regularly inquired about the “well-being” of guardians. It depends on the players expressing their wishes so that the team can act on them.

How do you feel about finally being able to change your name? Did you wait for him or did you not care and did not notice the numbers after your name? Let us know how you feel about it!