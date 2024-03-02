LEGO Formula 1 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna Buying Guide

Ready for a new racing season, the LEGO 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna are now available and there's a lot to know about the set.

With the latest Formula 1 season kicking off later today and perfectly timed with the Bahrain Grand Prix, the LEGO Group has just launched a huge range of LEGO Formula 1 sets including the 10,330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna. It's not uncommon for LEGO sets to tap into nostalgia, but usually it has to do with a retro theme rather than Formula 1 racing legend.

For those who are passionate about the new LEGO 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna or are unfamiliar with recent LEGO models, here is our comprehensive 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna buying guide.

LEGO 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna model

The 10330 McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna consists of 693 parts including brand new slick tire elements. Contents consist of a replica of the McLaren MP4/4 which can be freestanding or on the included tilting display stand. A highlight of this model is the second display stand containing an exclusive minifigure. Car model measures 32 cm long, 12 cm high and 17 cm wide.

LEGO 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna minifigure

This exclusive minifigure features none other than Ayrton Senna in his classic racing suit, with a printed trophy and helmet commemorating the legendary driver. These LEGO minifigures are collectible, but it is important to note that the LEGO Ayrton Senna is not compatible with the 10330 McLaren MP4/4 Replica McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna but will fit many other LEGO cars, even smaller ones 76919 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Car.

LEGO 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna display

Featuring two individual display stands, the 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and the Ayrton Senna, this is one of the most impressive LEGO Formula 1 sets ever created. You can read our review to get a closer look at what the model on display looks like, and suffice it to say it's a great tribute to Formula 1 history to display in your home.

Features LEGO 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna

As with any LEGO model, the 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna has some play features for you to enjoy. You can remove the hood to inspect the brick-built turbocharged V6 engine underneath, and the wheels also feature practical steering and a suspension bar. The rear wing can also be adjusted to better position the case on a display stand or to move it around your desk.

LEGO 10330 McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna-Pryce

LEGO Icons 10330 McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna is available now on LEGO.com, LEGO Stores and other retailers for £69.99 / $79.99 / €79.99 with 693 pieces and an exclusive minifigure. The set building instructions can also be a coffee table style book containing excerpts about the development of the set and the history of Formula 1 before the building instructions.

