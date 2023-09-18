Magnitude 4.8: An earthquake shakes Tuscany

Cypress-lined roads leading to picturesque country estates are typical of Tuscany. (icon image) Helk Siegbers/DPA-tmn

There is an earthquake in Tuscany on Monday. Its strength was measured at 4.8.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook Tuscany. According to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the epicenter of the quake was near Maradi, northeast of Florence, on Monday morning. Smaller earthquakes have been recorded previously.

The fire department said there were calls from concerned residents. There were initially no reports of injuries or damage.

Schools remain closed

As the institute announced, there is a high risk of earthquakes in the affected area. He points to the 1919 earthquake in Mugello, one of the strongest earthquakes Italy has seen in the 20th century.

The regional newspaper Corriere Fiorentino reported that many people in Florence took to the streets in fear during the earthquakes. In Maradi, schools must remain closed on Monday as a precaution.

“There are no particularly critical cases.”

The regional president of Tuscany, Eugenio Gianni, wrote on the former Twitter platform