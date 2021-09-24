macOS 12 reveals the new MacBook Pro’s display resolution

This week Apple released a file Mac OS X Monterey 7. Beta, which was announced at WWDC 2021 and is expected to be available later this year alongside the rumored M1X Macs. Interestingly, the internal system code has resulted in support for two new Retina display resolutions that could come from the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

as we saw Mac rumors I also confirmed it 9to5MacmacOS Monterey, the latest beta adds new resolution signals to your internal files. More specifically, these files contain a list of supported resolutions, which can be viewed under the Graphics/Displays menu in the System Information application.

The two new resolutions are 3024 × 1964 pixels And 3456 x 2234 pixels. There is currently no Mac with an integrated Retina display based on this resolution.

For comparison, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a 2560 x 1600 screen, while the current 16-inch model has a 3072 x 1920 screen compared to its predecessors, but it’s not close enough to 4K to be viewed from an iMac or external monitor. to be used.

While the higher resolution on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro would be an expected upgrade due to the larger screen, the newer 16-inch model should also get a better display. The new resolution should allow the screen to work with the original 2x retina resolution, while current MacBook screens rely on gradient resolution to slightly reduce the size of surface elements.

Based on these numbers, the pixel density increases from 227 dpi to 257 dpi. You can see the following comparison with the 13-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro for reference:

Note that the same file with this resolution also contains other resolutions that the operating system supports, not just those used by Apple. However, only those officially used by Apple are marked as “Retina”, and that is the case with the two new resolutions for the latest macOS Monterey beta.

This could be a bug or Apple has definitely given us “official” advice about the new MacBook Pro models.

According to rumors, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will be It is expected to be presented later this year Newly developed M1X chipset with faster graphics and more ports.

