How to Play iOS 15 Rain Sound

You can enable rain sound in iOS 15 settings. Photo : Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo

All Apple software update issues are full of bugs New and improved features Designed to help users get the most out of their iPhone and iOS 15 is no exception. But perhaps the most useful and expected feature that iOS 15 will offer will be the new accessibility options for people with mobility impairments, vision, hearing, and cognitive impairments.

One new feature that users particularly liked is a set of background sounds designed specifically for neurotic people who find it helpful to maintain focus, calm and reduce distractions. Apple has made six different types of noise available to users that can appear in the background: balanced noise, rain, light noise, dark noise, ambient noise, and broadcast.

For anyone wondering how to enable the new background noise feature in iOS 15, here’s a quick and easy step-by-step guide: Tap Settings, Then Accessibility. have found he heard, then choose audiovisual. Dealing background noise. Under Klang On the tab, select the ambient sounds you want to hear.

According to Apple, “New sounds are constantly played in the background to mask unwanted ambient or external noise, and the sounds mix or disappear with other system and audio sounds.”

like Gizmodo already mentionedAnd the improved accessibility features don’t stop there: Apple’s latest operating system also supports two-way hearing aids in the Made for iPhone hearing software, and it supports audiogram detection — the graphs that show hearing test results — for headphone settings. For visually impaired communities, VoiceOver, recently updated with image descriptions, will now be better at giving details about people, text, data, and other objects in images.

“At Apple, we have always believed that the best technology in the world should meet the needs of everyone, and our teams work tirelessly to provide accessibility in everything we do,” said Sarah Herlinger, Apple’s senior director of global access policies and initiatives. expression. “With these new features, we’re pushing the boundaries of innovation with next-generation technologies that bring the fun and functionality of Apple technology to more people — and we can’t wait to share it with our users.”