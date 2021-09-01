Lots of praise for the former YB coach after the start of the season

After four competitive matches, Gerardo Sewan was undefeated as coach of Leverkusen. It looks like the 42-year-old’s expectations have already skyrocketed.
The basics in brief
- Second place in the league and confidently advanced to the next round in the cup.
- Jerry Swan’s start as coach of Bayer Leverkusen was great.
- They already seem to think a lot about the former YB and FCL coach.
Where was Gerardo Siwan is successThe German “Sportbild” writes in its latest edition. After four competitive matches trainer from Bayer Leverkusen The 42-year-old is still undefeated. There are three victories and one draw (against Union Urs Fischer).
Football magazine continues: “Seoane scored an average of no less than 1.81 points per stop. Extrapolating to 34 games, that’s 62 points. in nine of past ten years You must qualify for Champions League It is enough. “
However, Werkself’s ambition appears to have already been settled. In recent years the club has remained under his own predictions. The low point is a disappointing twelfth at the end of the 2016/17 season.
Could Leverkusen become the German champion under Siwan?
Now success must finally return. And who, if not a three-time master, could best embody this. Perhaps Bayer can finally bury his ironic nickname “Visikusen” for good under Gerardo Siwan.
