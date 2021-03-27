Joos Berry on the catwalk in Sunny Valley

For Grüscher ski crossing Joos Berry, the World Cup season got off to a promising start with a late start in Arosa in third place. After that, not everything went according to 30-year-old Prättigau’s plan. As for the World Championship held in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, it was unfortunately not considered despite the podium.

Grüscher kept informed, and at the end of February advanced to the semi-finals in Georgia at the World Cup premiere in Bakuriani, the tournament in which the World Cup will be held in 2023. In the Swiss tournament held at the beginning of March, Joos Berry missed the medals in fourth place.

In the Russian Sunny Valley, he finally reported to Grüscher in mid-March and reached the podium finish third for the second time this season. Only Jos Perry had to admit defeat to Canadian Reese Hooden and Japanese Ryo Sugai in the final match.

The season finale was already on the show last Sunday at Vysonaz (VS). While the 28-year-old Vaudois Fanny Smith finished second in the women’s category and at the same time grabbed the crystal ball to win the World Cup as a whole, only Jonas Lienhér of the Swiss men reached the semi-finals. For Joos Berry, the first knockout round means the end of the streak, just like Klosters’ Armin Niederer and also for Grisons III, world champion Alex Fiva.

Nationensieg

For the fourth time after 2013, 2014 and 2019, Swiss-Ski managed to win the Skicross Nations Cup. On the way there, the team surrounding World Cup coaching team Ralph Pfaffle, Enrico Fitch and Mike Schmid collected 3,411 points this winter. They are followed by France in second place with 3,148 points, and Canada in third place with 2,862 points.