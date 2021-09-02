US Open round: Women – Osaka no fight in third round – Suitolina outlasts Masarova

Naomi Osaka’s opponent cannot compete due to injury. Rebeka Masarova was eliminated in the second round.

Naomi Osaka.

Top 10 players

Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 2) – Tamara Zidansek (WTA 40) 6:3, 6:1

Naomi Osaka (WTA 3) – Olga Danilovich (WTA 145) Vice President

Jelena Suitolina (WTA 5) – Rebeka Masarova (WTA 231) 6:2, 7:5

Barbora Krejsikova (World Tennis Championships 9) – Christina McHale (WTA 95) 6:3, 6:1

Garbine Muguruza (WTA 10) – Andrea Petkovic (68th World Tennis Championship) 6:4, 6:2

Naomi Osaka She reached the third round of the US Open without a fight. The Japanese defending champion has benefited from a short-term withdrawal of her Serbian opponent Olga Danilovic for medical reasons and will now meet Leila Fernandez of Canada.

Not without commitment, but without much effort and in just under an hour Arina Sabalenka for the next round. The Belarusian scored twice as many points (60:32) as her opponent, Tamara Zidansek (SLO).

Meanwhile, Rebeka Masarova’s race at Flushing Meadows . has been taken over Jelena Sweetolina I stopped. The Swiss-Spanish double, who worked her way through the playoffs and fought in the first round in 3 breaks of 3:40 hours, had no chance against the Ukrainian in 2:6, 5:7.

He also stands in the third round without any effort Barbora Krijcikova. The Czech French Open winner acted particularly aggressively while serving her opponent Christina McHale (USA) and took 6 breaks.

In less than an hour and a half Garbin Muguruza She played in the third round in New York. Against Andrea Petkovic (Germany), who recently celebrated his championship win in Cluj, Romania, the Spaniard barely showed any weaknesses and won 6:4, 6:2.

Back to the old format

Simona Halep (WTA 13) is slowly gaining momentum. The Romanian, who has sustained calf and thigh injuries in the past few months and who surrendered prematurely in Cincinnati, showed no weaknesses against Slovakian loser Kristina Kokova (WTA 111). At 6:3, 6:1, he was the #1 in the world on the field for only 68 minutes and was able to provide energy for the next round (against Elena Rybakina). Recently, Halep failed three times early in the US Open, in 2017 and 2018 even in the first round.