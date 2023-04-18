London by Night: Coronation Parade Rehearsal – UK

Hundreds of members of the British Army Attended the night parade for the coronation of King Charles III. and practiced by his wife Camilla. In London, they rode a two-kilometer route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, which the royal couple will use on May 6. With more than 6,000 soldiers, the celebration was the largest military ceremony since the coronation of Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. There are nearly 400 military personnel from countries in the Commonwealth of Nations, headed by Charles the British King.

Charles and Queen Camilla were taken to their coronation in a state coach built for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Returning to the same route, they use the Golden State coach traditionally used for coronations. However, the procession through Trafalgar Square and The Mall is considerably smaller than at Elizabeth’s coronation 70 years ago. At the time, it ran for over eight kilometers through the shopping streets of Oxford Street and Regent Street. The coronation was to be an hour shorter than Charles’s mother’s.