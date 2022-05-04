The cat will always cuddle with its owner’s stomach: a few weeks later, a heart-melting photo was taken.

13,063
The cat is curious in the owner’s stomach: weeks later, a heart-melting photo was taken
A cat has gone viral on Reddit with a video of its owner’s stomach warming.
Canada – Cats are not only an integral part of the family, they must be a magical feeling for pet owners to realize that something wonderful is going to happen within them.
Reddit user “u / westcoastcdn19″‘s cat also noticed that there was something “in the bush” with the Canadian.
This is evidenced by at least several photos and clips that a young woman has of a man Reddit post Cut together.
First, you can see how the cute cat reluctantly sniffs the flat stomach and carefully moves it with his paws. “Kitty feels something is different,” she writes in her Reddit post, “u / westcoastcdn19”.
In the next scene, the four-legged friend is already lurking in his stomach, which slowly enlarges. Looks like the cat does not want to leave the side of her pregnant owner.
In the following clips, the cat from Canada always sleeps very close to the baby ball and leans his head on “u / westcoastcdn19’s stomach”.
Fortunately, the Reddit user satisfies the curiosity of other users and shows with two photos how the special bond between the cat and the baby continued after birth:
In the pictures you see the little kid and the Fur nose They lay on the bed together and looked at each other. One can only hope that “Kitty” will continue to be in love with the new family member as she was during her mother’s pregnancy.
This post has received over 470 comments and has been “uploaded” by over 60,000 users, making it viral on Reddit.
In the comments, the audience gets excited about the special feeling of the cat.
“The cat seems to have sixth sense 🙂 Super cute,” one user writes. Another suspects that the pet felt the baby’s heartbeat: “Apparently they can feel the baby’s frequencies with their whiskers.”
Another user knows: “When your hormones change they smell.” This will definitely happen during pregnancy.
“The last photos they take of each other and look at the camera: beautiful!” Says one. “Yes, they are my favorites,” another admits.
