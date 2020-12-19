Top News

Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament game

Los Angeles – We live from the LA Memorial Coliseum as Oregon Ducks faces No.13 USC Trojans in a Pac-12 tournament game.

Ducks are the Underdogs of the Three Points

Refresh this page to follow live updates from today’s game.

Q2: Oregon 21, USC 7–9:45

– Travis caught Dye for 11 and then ran for 3. Tyler Shough to Mycah Pittman for 11. Oregon timeout at USC 16. Tyler Shough 16-yard lane to DJ Johnson. Oregon 21, USC 7 9:45

– Markese Stepp runs for 2. Incomplete Pass. Brandon Dorless bag. Punt for 38 in an area near Jared Greenfield, Oregon takes charge of USC 41.

– Tyler Shouf feels and is recovering from four losses. Penalties equalize wipe off a 4-yard pass. Shough scramble to get 4. Punt to USC 8.

First quarter end: OREGON 14, USC 7

– Sean Dullars running for 15. Mycah Pittman ends with 7.

A 26-yard pass but an illegal blind block moves it back 15 yards. Amon Ra St. Brown gains 6 in the air. Stephen Carr runs for 6 and lands first. Run for 5. Kedon Slovis continues to play alive to pass the 12 yards to St. Brown. St Brown’s operations in the 47-yard landing, Diodore Lenoir fell into coverage. Oregon 14, USC 7 0:50

– Travis Day ran to 4. Deep Tyler Shug’s shot by Devon Williams was incomplete. An incomplete pass is cut for CJ Johnson upon contact over center. Pont.

– Stephen Carr sprinting against 1. Kedon Slovis to Drake London for 10 then a 15-yard penalty kick on Mykael Wright for unnecessary roughness that takes her to midfield. Carr vs. 2. Slovis vs. 6. Carr vs. 1. The fourth inch: Kayvon Thibodeaux blows the race to lose and Ducks takes on task 46 alone.

– Travis Dye spans 4 then 14 yards. Tyler Shough Pass 14 yards to Hunter Kampmoyer. Oregon 14, USC 0 7:14.

– Kedon Slovis pass for 8. Markese Stepp ran 1, then 4 down first. Stepp for 2. Slovis Blocked Jamal Hill.

– Tyler Shuff passes to Travis Day for 2. Shugh is sacked by Talanoa Hovanga for a loss of seven. Incomplete pass. Bunt, USC 5-goal starting after a penalty kick.

– USC Stephen Carr runs for 5. Incomplete pass. Carr for six. Andrew Folio sacks Kedon Slovis for losing 11. USC timeout ahead of 4th and 23rd. Punt.

– Oregon exits in a blank 4 × 1 formation with an incomplete screen pass. Travis Day runs for 7. Anthony Brown comes over and flips a two-yard pass to Gaylon Reed for the drop. Oregon 7, USC 0 13:49

– Ducks come out in the dime and impose a succession of incompleteness then interceptions by Diodorus Lenoir plus a face mask that moves the ball to USC 9.

Oregon wins with deferment and delay The ducks will kick to the western tip area.

Before the match

RB CJ Verdelll Out With what is believed to be a hand injury

– Steve Stephens IV discontinued backup integrity

– T.E. Spencer Webb is dressed, but Cam McCormick has not traveled

– Steve Stephens IV doesn’t seem to be here

– CB Dontae Manning is out again

– SLB Adrian Jackson Jr. is not here

– ILB MJ Cunningham is not here

– W.R. Bryan Addison wears # 25

– S Jared “JJ” Greenfield traveled

– QB Jay Butterfield traveled that he never traveled to Cal

OC Jonathan Dennis returned with a second-team match, never traveled to Cal

How to watch

when: 5 m

TV channel: Fox

radio: 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene

How to watch live broadcasts on the Internet: Fox Sports Go

0
