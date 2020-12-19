Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament game

Los Angeles – We live from the LA Memorial Coliseum as Oregon Ducks faces No.13 USC Trojans in a Pac-12 tournament game.

Q2: Oregon 21, USC 7–9:45

– Travis caught Dye for 11 and then ran for 3. Tyler Shough to Mycah Pittman for 11. Oregon timeout at USC 16. Tyler Shough 16-yard lane to DJ Johnson. Oregon 21, USC 7 9:45

– Markese Stepp runs for 2. Incomplete Pass. Brandon Dorless bag. Punt for 38 in an area near Jared Greenfield, Oregon takes charge of USC 41.

– Tyler Shouf feels and is recovering from four losses. Penalties equalize wipe off a 4-yard pass. Shough scramble to get 4. Punt to USC 8.

First quarter end: OREGON 14, USC 7

– Sean Dullars running for 15. Mycah Pittman ends with 7.

A 26-yard pass but an illegal blind block moves it back 15 yards. Amon Ra St. Brown gains 6 in the air. Stephen Carr runs for 6 and lands first. Run for 5. Kedon Slovis continues to play alive to pass the 12 yards to St. Brown. St Brown’s operations in the 47-yard landing, Diodore Lenoir fell into coverage. Oregon 14, USC 7 0:50

– Travis Day ran to 4. Deep Tyler Shug’s shot by Devon Williams was incomplete. An incomplete pass is cut for CJ Johnson upon contact over center. Pont.

– Stephen Carr sprinting against 1. Kedon Slovis to Drake London for 10 then a 15-yard penalty kick on Mykael Wright for unnecessary roughness that takes her to midfield. Carr vs. 2. Slovis vs. 6. Carr vs. 1. The fourth inch: Kayvon Thibodeaux blows the race to lose and Ducks takes on task 46 alone.

– Travis Dye spans 4 then 14 yards. Tyler Shough Pass 14 yards to Hunter Kampmoyer. Oregon 14, USC 0 7:14.

– Kedon Slovis pass for 8. Markese Stepp ran 1, then 4 down first. Stepp for 2. Slovis Blocked Jamal Hill.

– Tyler Shuff passes to Travis Day for 2. Shugh is sacked by Talanoa Hovanga for a loss of seven. Incomplete pass. Bunt, USC 5-goal starting after a penalty kick.

– USC Stephen Carr runs for 5. Incomplete pass. Carr for six. Andrew Folio sacks Kedon Slovis for losing 11. USC timeout ahead of 4th and 23rd. Punt.

– Oregon exits in a blank 4 × 1 formation with an incomplete screen pass. Travis Day runs for 7. Anthony Brown comes over and flips a two-yard pass to Gaylon Reed for the drop. Oregon 7, USC 0 13:49

– Ducks come out in the dime and impose a succession of incompleteness then interceptions by Diodorus Lenoir plus a face mask that moves the ball to USC 9.

Oregon wins with deferment and delay The ducks will kick to the western tip area.

Before the match

– RB CJ Verdelll Out With what is believed to be a hand injury

– Steve Stephens IV discontinued backup integrity

– T.E. Spencer Webb is dressed, but Cam McCormick has not traveled

– Steve Stephens IV doesn’t seem to be here

– CB Dontae Manning is out again

– SLB Adrian Jackson Jr. is not here

– ILB MJ Cunningham is not here

– W.R. Bryan Addison wears # 25

– S Jared “JJ” Greenfield traveled

– QB Jay Butterfield traveled that he never traveled to Cal

OC Jonathan Dennis returned with a second-team match, never traveled to Cal

How to watch

when: 5 m

TV channel: Fox

radio: 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene

How to watch live broadcasts on the Internet: Fox Sports Go