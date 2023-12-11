In Brignon Canada, Gut-Berami celebrates the fifth

Women’s giant slalom at Tremblant | December 2, 2023

Laura Good-Behrami missed the triple in the first of two giant slaloms in Mont-Tremblant. After victories in Solden and Killington, 32-year-old Federica Brignone from Ticino had to settle for fifth place.

Photos: Keystone

Unlike the first two giant slaloms of the season, Good-Behrami was unable to advance in the second run in the Canadian province of Quebec. Instead, she even lost two seats. Although she drove impressively on the upper part of the track, she lost time on the lower section without making any significant mistakes.

Federica Brignon kept her nerve in Mont-Tremblant. Starting as the second round leader, he displayed the perfect combination of attack and control and led by 22 cents at the end. At 33, she replaced Anita Wachter as the oldest giant slalom winner at the World Cup. Already after the first run in Solden everything pointed to a victory for the Italian. At that point, Brignon allowed himself to be held back by Gut-Behrami.

Petra Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin completed the stage. The Slovakian gained two places with his best running time, and the American also moved up by two positions.

It was disappointing for the Swiss team. Only three of them made it to the second run. Second best of the trio was Simone Wilde in 22nd. A fault at the top of the track saw the 29-year-old miss out on further progress after an appealable first run and 19th-placed finish.

Wendy Holdener experienced disappointment. A week after her podium finish in the slalom at Lévy, she couldn’t keep up the pace in Mont-Tremblant. He was 26th in the first run, but couldn’t use the good slopes to catch up in the second run. On the contrary: the 30-year-old lost a place to 27th.