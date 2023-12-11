Climate Emergency – How Americans Are Fighting Global Warming | NDR.de – News – NDR information

Claudia Sarre, a feature from ARD Studio Washington

International climate protection talks are still ongoing in Dubai. Depending on the outcome, participating countries have a lot to do with implementation. Example USA: The Biden administration has already invested billions of dollars in climate protection to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, it is clear that this will not be enough to meet the climate goals. In addition to government investments in electromobility and renewable energies, there are countless smaller projects or companies doing something for climate or environmental protection: for example, a winemaker growing wine in a climate-neutral way, a start-up entrepreneur. A pensioner who has been manufacturing electric aircraft series or cleaning the river for 50 years. Claudia Sarre traveled the country speaking to environmentalists.