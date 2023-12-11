December 12, 2023

Climate Emergency – How Americans Are Fighting Global Warming | NDR.de – News – NDR information

Jordan Lambert December 11, 2023 1 min read

Claudia Sarre, a feature from ARD Studio Washington

In an interview with ARD reporter Claudia Sarre, winemaker Tom Grogan tells how he manages his land in a climate-neutral way.

International climate protection talks are still ongoing in Dubai. Depending on the outcome, participating countries have a lot to do with implementation. Example USA: The Biden administration has already invested billions of dollars in climate protection to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, it is clear that this will not be enough to meet the climate goals. In addition to government investments in electromobility and renewable energies, there are countless smaller projects or companies doing something for climate or environmental protection: for example, a winemaker growing wine in a climate-neutral way, a start-up entrepreneur. A pensioner who has been manufacturing electric aircraft series or cleaning the river for 50 years. Claudia Sarre traveled the country speaking to environmentalists.

Students taking a course on climate change, USA © ARD

Starting in the 2022/23 school year, the US state of New Jersey has made the topic of climate change mandatory in the classroom.
Wind turbines in the desert, Palm Springs, Coachella Valley, California, USA © Image Alliance Photo: Malcolm Schuyl

The US is investing $370 billion in climate protection. The largest investment in American history.
Aerial view of two wind turbines in a rapeseed field. © fotolia / Tim Siegert batcam photo: Tim Siegert

By 2030, 80 percent of Germany’s electricity must come from renewable sources. Getting there will be a challenge. Further

