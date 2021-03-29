Queen Elizabeth is used in Great Britain

“We take it as a very positive sign that our company has decided to resume cruise operations this summer,” says Anya Tabarelli, Director of Sales and Marketing at Cunard Germany. Loyal Cunard clearly stated that our guests cannot wait until the day they come back again without reservation and can travel the world with our queens. The Queen Elizabeth reboot brings us a little closer to that day. The very positive reaction to the recent sales launch for our annual tours in 2023 – It is one of the strongest tours of all – another sign for us that we are on the right track. “

During cruises, we encourage all guests and crew to follow advanced health and welfare measures to protect all passengers on board. It was developed under the guidance of Cunard’s world-class medical experts, healthcare professionals and scientists, and in close cooperation with UK government agencies. These protocols include increased health measures, adequate social distancing, and mandatory wearing of face masks in certain areas of the ship. The crew also undergoes strict testing and quarantine regulations during their time on board.