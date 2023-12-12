On the road with Dogstar in Canada: After the Collapse: Keanu Reeves continues to tour with his band.

Keanu Reeves seems to be coping well with the breakup at his Los Angeles home. However, he didn’t let it ruin his tour with his band Talkstar.
Last week, an incident happened in the life of Keanu Reeves (59), which is similar to what happened in his blockbuster “John Wick” – with the difference that luckily no puppy was harmed: thieves disguised with ski masks broke into his Los Angeles mansion last Thursday (December 7). However, the star doesn’t seem fazed by the disturbing incident: The first pictures of Reeves since the break-in, Available to the British “Daily Mail”.Show him relaxing after a gig with his band Dogstar in Toronto, where he grew up.
