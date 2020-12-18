Pence receives the Covid vaccine on television as the FDA recommends Moderna – live | US News

Dr Jill Biden She said her PhD, the subject of a controversial opinion column in The Wall Street Journal, is one of her proudest accomplishments.

“That was a surprise,” Dr. Biden said Tell Host of the CBS Late Show Stephen Colbert Thursday night sitting next to her husband, the president-elect Joe Biden. “It was the tone of it really… I was called“ kido. ”One of the things I am most proud of is my PhD. I mean, I worked really hard for it.”



Write for the magazine, Joseph EpsteinBiden, a former assistant professor at Northwestern University, suggested Doctor of Education Of the University of Delaware did not qualify her to use “Dr.” Honorary because she was not medically qualified. Therefore, her use of “Doctor” “feels fraudulent, not to mention touch comedy.” he wrote.

Column met with Anger and accusations of discrimination on the basis of sex spreadAs well as the joy of hypocrisy evident to many of those present Right-wing attacks.

Dr. Biden’s thesis was about maximizing student retention in community colleges. She also holds two master’s degrees. She said she would Continue to work in education While she was the first lady.

“I studied every eight years when I was a second lady, right,” she told Colbert, referring to the eight years her husband was vice president. Barack Obama.

“I’m really looking forward to being the first lady and doing the things I did as a second lady .– Continuing with Military Families, Education and Free Community College Cancer [research] This, you know, Joe and I worked together. After that I will teach too. “

She also said that her husband attended when she defended her doctoral thesis – he said, “I handed her my PhD on stage, University of Delaware” – and thanked those who defended her against the Epstein attack.

She said, “Look at all the people who have come out to support me.” “I mean, I’m very grateful and I was, you know, overwhelmed with the generosity of people.”

The Biden talk to Stephen Colbert.



Colbert asked President-elect Biden if the column had made him want to defend his wife, “so he’d love to get off the pool chain and go to the Corn Pop on these guys.”

This was a reference to the notes for which Biden was being criticized in the Democratic primaries, when he was Remember About facing a bully at a swimming pool in Delaware in his youth.

Biden seemed fond of saying he was, but Dr. Biden said, “The answer is no.”

“I’ve been suppressing the Irish for a long time,” Biden said.

Biden was also asked if he would be willing to work with him Republicans Those who attacked him, especially his son Hunter Biden.

He said, “If it benefits the country, yes, I really mean it.” It doesn’t mean that I wasn’t angry. It doesn’t mean that if I went back to high school, I wouldn’t say, ‘Come here, you know, and go for a ride.’

Biden may have felt a setback – he started his presidential career say He wanted to fight Donald Trump Dr. Biden intervened again.

“But you have to take the highway,” she said.