Lionel Messi moves to Miami – and earns there more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in the United States. There he will earn astronomical sums in the future – and even more than his sworn opponent.

The future of Lionel Messi has been clear for about two weeks now. After two years in France with Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine is being drawn to the United States. He signed with MLS club Inter Miami.

Unlike his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the 35-year-old has decided against a move to Saudi Arabia. According to media reports, he is supposed to receive about 300 million euros annually there. CR7 currently earns just under €200m per season there. However, Messi rejected the deal.

The reason: In Miami, the Barcelona legend earns no less in the long run. According to the “Sportbild” report, the basic salary of the 2022 world champion is only 50 million euros. However, the amount could increase to 250 million euros due to bonuses.

Adidas and Apple pay Messi

The additional money will be paid by sporting goods manufacturer Adidas and computer giant Apple. Adidas supplies jerseys to all clubs in MLS. Messi is said to receive a share of the proceeds from sales of sportswear.

The same applies to broadcast rights to games. It is offered on Apple TV in the United States. Here, too, Messi should benefit from a portion of the income.

Meanwhile, even the basic salary is not only paid by the player's new employer. Inter Miami shares the cost with the league as Messi is also the new poster player for MLS.

More money after retirement

But the Adidas and Apple bonuses aren’t the end of the story. Because after his active career, Messi has been able to continue making money. Accordingly, he should then receive shares in Inter Miami. Former England star David Beckham currently owns 30 percent of the club.