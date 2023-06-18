Bugatti recall (USA): Faulty wheels installed on millions of fast cars

Do you live in the United States? Do you own a €3.8 million Bugatti Chiron Super Sport that can reach a speed of 440 km/h? And was that done on March 10, 2023? Then you should leave the top speed key in your pocket for the time being. Because “in the case of one car, it was determined during final production verification that a set of Chiron Sport “BBS lightweight wheel” rims were configured and fitted for the Chiron Super Sport. A Chiron Sport “BBS lightweight wheel” rim is not suitable for the Chiron Super Sport validated”.





driven by: Loss of downforce and thus possible negative impact on handling and loss of control, but only in maximum speed mode.





This model is currently affected by the recall in the USA:

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with production date 10/03/2023 (1 vehicle)

Precautionary measure

Affected customers will be contacted and will receive a replacement set of Chiron Super Sport rims, brand new tyres, valves and sensors for free. Replaced rims will be returned to Bugatti to ensure they cannot be fitted for re-use on the Chiron Super Sport or for resale. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has a recall case number of 23V-388.





opinion poll



Read more



Conclusion

Bugatti officially recalls the €3.8 million Chiron Super Sport in the USA. In the case of the car, it was determined during the final production validation that a set of Chiron Sport “Lightweight Construction Wheel BBS” rims had been configured and fitted to the Chiron Super Sport. However, wheels are not allowed on this model.