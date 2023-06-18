Lisicki is looking forward to the Berlin home tournament

Berlin Tennis player Sabine Lisicki is looking forward to the local tournament in Berlin on her favorite surface, the lawn. “It’s always something very special, as I’ve always been a little kid spending so many hours here,” said the 2013 Wimbledon finalist ahead of the WTA tournament starting from June 19-25. “It was also motivation, after coming back from a serious injury.”

After several health setbacks, the 33-year-old is struggling to get into the top 100 in the world rankings, and is currently ranked 292. “Basically, things are going in the right direction. But it takes a while to work your way up.” Forward: “I am grateful and looking forward to this opportunity.”

Lisicki is the only German player to have a permanent place in the main draw thanks to a wildcard. On the other hand, other German players such as Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jules Niemeyer will also have to survive the heats that start on Saturday at LTTC Rot-Weiss. German women’s number one seed Tatjana Maria decided not to start in Berlin. The semi-finals at Wimbledon last year have already come to Great Britain.

strong domain

From an international point of view, almost the entire world elite attends this event, which is awarded 850 thousand dollars. Fans can look forward to Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus), last year’s winner Anas Jabeur (Tunisia) and exceptional American talent Cory Gauff. World number one Poland Iga Swiatek, who won the French Open final a week ago, is not there.

“With eight out of ten players in the world’s top ten, it’s a strong field so I have to play my absolute best tennis to win matches,” Lisicki said.