Football from the major leagues – Shaqiri goals pulled – Paris Saint-Germain and Real defeated for the first time – Sports

Legend: He chanted against Saint-Etienne only for a while

Xherdan Shaqiri.

France: Lyon waived late compensation

Xherdan Shaqiri and Olympique Lyonnais were not harmed by their rival Saint-Etienne. In a 1-1 draw against the bottom of the table without a win, Lyon conceded a late equalizer in the 95th minute through a hand penalty. Due to another handball by goalkeeper Anthony Lopez outside the penalty area, Lyon outnumbered the game in the 74th minute and were in dire straits. Shaqiri, who was substituted after being sent off, scored the alleged 2-0 goal in the 44th minute with a shot into the near corner. Due to the tight infiltration of the formation, the blow was withdrawn.

Italy: Napoli flawless – Milan win in Bergamo

Napoli achieved its seventh victory in the seventh round of the Italian Football League. The southern Italians beat Fiorentina 2-1 away. In the table, Napoli is still two points ahead of Milan. Milan won 3-2 at the Atalanta Bergamo stadium. Atalanta – with Remo Freuler in the starting lineup – once again struggled to score. Only in the final stage, Bergamaskin’s team, already known for its furious attack, came back again thanks to a hand-kick from Duvan Zapata and a follow-up goal from Mario Pasalic.

France: Paris Saint-Germain dives in Brittany

After 8 wins at the start of the Ligue 1 season, Paris Saint-Germain was bankrupt for the first time. The stellar team lost 2-0 at Rennes, despite the fact that they played the first-class attacking quartet Messi / Neymar / Mbappe / Di Maria. Laborde scored the goals of the Breton team just before the end of the first half and Tate immediately after the break. Rennes has already caused some defeats at PSG in recent years: in 2018 and 2019 once in the league, and in 2019 in the cup final.

Spain: Real Madrid defeated Espanyol

Real Madrid lost for the first time in the eighth match of the Spanish championship. Carlo Ancelotti’s team lost 2-1 to Espanyol Barcelona. Real was behind him 0: 2, and Karim Benzema was only able to shorten in the 71st minute with his ninth goal of the season.



