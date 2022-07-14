Korschenbroich power outage currently on July 14, 2022: where there are currently disruptions

In Korschenbroich, the Glenn area was out of power on Wednesday afternoon. Other areas in the region have also been affected by the unrest. You can read all the information about the power outage in Korschenbroich, which has been around since July 13, 2022 and what is the possible cause here on news.de

Power outages and maintenance in Korschenbroich currently

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes per year. For example, failure is not the norm in Korschenbroich in North Rhine-Westphalia, but it can always happen temporarily. According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, there are currently 9 errors in Korschenbroich for which network operator Westnetz GmbH is responsible. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following disruptions are currently available on July 14, 2022 in Korschenbroich

Site turmoil since then predicted proven Weidenhof, Glehn, Korschenbroich 07/13/2022, 4:57 PM There is no information Glehn, 41352, Korschenbroich 07/13/2022, 4:57 PM There is no information Manor Berkow, Berkow, Korschenbroich 07/13/2022, 4:57 PM There is no information Büttger Weg, Büttgen, Korschenbroich 07/13/2022, 4:57 PM There is no information New Schanserhof, Glenn, Korschenbroich 07/13/2022, 4:57 PM There is no information B 230, Schleich, Korschenbroich 07/13/2022, 4:57 PM There is no information L 361, Glehn, Korschenbroich 07/13/2022, 4:57 PM There is no information Schloß-Dyck-Strasse, Glehn, Korschenbroich 07/13/2022, 4:57 PM There is no information Schmiedstrasse, Glenn, Korschenbroich 07/13/2022, 4:57 PM There is no information

(Last update: 07/14/2022 02:13)

Korschenbroich Power Outage Reporting: How does my error report get to the right place?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or rescue coordination centers of the fire brigade, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator, Westnetz.

Power outage, what now? How to behave properly

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional emergencies, please call the emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in the event of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

Blackout in Germany: When everything suddenly gets dark

The dependence of modern societies on electricity is now very high. We’ll notice it right after a widespread power outage. Communication sources such as TV and internet are no longer working, and our cell phones can no longer be used after a few hours. Traffic lights and EC devices are down, and hospitals are running on emergency power. Already in the first days after the collapse, serious health problems appeared in medical facilities and broiler farms, water and waste disposal collapsed. Food reserves are gradually running out in supermarkets and private households. In this critical situation, panic increases among the population and crime also increases. After about a week, even the last of the big data centers have to give up. In this worst-case scenario, German nuclear power plants are in serious danger of failing, as adequate cooling of the reactors can no longer be guaranteed.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de