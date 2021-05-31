North Macedonia plans to invest 8.2 billion euros by 2027

Skopje, North Macedonia, May 31 (see news) – The government of North Macedonia has said that investments in several sectors of the local economy are expected to reach 8.175 billion euros ($ 9.98 billion) over the 2021-2027 period.

The government of North Macedonia said in a statement on Saturday that about 5.791 billion euros of the total will be earmarked for public investment, while the remaining 2.384 billion euros will be private investment.

The government expects investments of 3.144 billion euros in the energy sector, 2.729 billion euros in road and rail infrastructure, 798 million euros in manufacturing and 300 million euros in retail.

It also expects investments of 500 million euros in public health, 504 million euros in environmental infrastructure and 200 million euros in the tourism sector.

Presenting the investment plan at an online press conference, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the country expects to attract foreign investment emerging from companies from Germany, Italy, Canada, Turkey, the United States, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Slovenia 2027 on the state. YouTube channel.

Zaev said the investment plan will help the country recover from the COVID-19 crisis, increase living standards, and grow GDP and exports.

Central bank data earlier this year showed that total foreign direct investment in North Macedonia amounted to 239.8 million euros last year, compared to a net inflow of 398.76 million euros in 2019.

(1 dollar = 0.8197 euros)