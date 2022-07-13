UNHCR supports peace between Ireland and Northern Ireland

Even nearly 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement was signed, peace within Ireland cannot be taken for granted. A newly launched program provides ongoing support to the Peace and Reconciliation Commission between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Cross-border cooperation under the name PEACE PLUS is supported by €235 million of European Regional Cooperation funds of the European Regional Development Fund.
PEACE PLUS combines previous INTERREG and PEACE funding chains for the period 2021-2027. Combined with the UK’s financial commitment and additional co-financing from Ireland and Northern Ireland, the total investment is €1.1 billion.
The main areas of the program
Building peaceful societies
Economic renewal and transformation
Empowerment and investment in youth
Healthy and inclusive societies
Supporting a sustainable and better connected future
Building and consolidating partnership and cooperation
Local partnerships help with implementation.
Keeping peace for 25 years
Over the past 25 years, the European Union has funded comprehensive peace programs under the Policy of Cohesion to support and encourage the peace process on both sides of the Irish border. In the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement, the EU and UK committed to continuing the program under the 2021-2027 Multi-Year Financial Framework.
More information:
Press contact: Katrin Abele, Tel: +49 (30) 2280-2140
The EUROPA Visitor Center team will respond to citizens’ inquiries by email or phone at (030) 2280 2900.
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”