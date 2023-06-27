Korg opsix SE & Platinum – FM synthesizers

Korg Opsix SE



Source: korg

Korg has had a good 4 years with the SE series. The series of highly tunable synthesizers from Korg USA is well known to us as modwave, wavestate and opsix and is also available as software. But there is news from the family saga.

News from Coorg

It was recently officially announced as the Mk2 Wave and it is already available. But this also included them Basic version with 3 octave keyboard Unfortunately Without touch , But with more sounds. opsix experiences no such update. It will “only” come as a big version and regular opsix will remain the same, and the SE versions will come with it 80 votes And the data provided by “normal” opsix. So there seems to be faster computing happening here as well. It will remain the youngest at 32 votes.

Korg opsix SE vs Platinum

In addition, just like the SE waveform, it becomes a Platinum– variable in shining Design gives it like special edition The point is, therefore, that it will be slightly more expensive. The perfect mix and thus the complete SE series in Japan building They are therefore quite expensive compared to the “small” three octave instruments. Thus it exceeds the €2,000 limit and is based on SE wave prices.

The keyboard is a classic keyboard Five octaves The variant, like that of the new Wave SE, only with after touch. Unfortunately, there is no multicompression, although Audio Generation can implement this control very well, as can MPE. The whole series can’t work with MPE yet, but it will complement it well. Logically, however, those would certainly be Big SE version with Platinum-The version will also come for modwave. It’ll do more, too, in the SE version (sounds) and won’t be on the road forever. By the way, the number of sounds also depends on their complexity. This idea is being used more and more in synths and has become more “popular” since devices such as the Waldorf MicroQ.

However, there will remain no doubt about that Modification capabilities des opsix and synthesis much more than Diversified capabilities We are. Every worker has a lot more adaptable targets in the matrix. This gives for each of the six factors. Alone with the new “Alternative FM Options” and additional parameters Opsix is ​​very powerful and so is SE. If you are then enough of extended FM engine You can still use the classic “VA cap”. It surrounds the FM part with its LFOs, Envelopes and Korgs types of filters, That alone is already a lot Synthesis Allow. All this happening with so many sounds you wish you had multiple modes.

Why is there no opsix desktop?

There are many discussions in Scenewhy Korg chose this model and why it didn’t desktop–option Give. Because there are conversion kits for 3 opsix, wavestate and modwave synthesizers to get rid of the rather small and insensitive large keyboard and to save space or to connect a suitable keyboard like Osmose. Internally, however, at least the later polyphonic variant is required for this. to me Classic keyboard launcher are opsix SEVersions though belief And I did. Also, the simple reason for this is that all the instruments have enough sounds to play them with complex chords. 80 Notes can also be best used for layering and multimedia.

And after polyphonic touch Still always especiallybut it is no longer based on Ensoniq’s old patent, which no longer exists today. Examples: Waldorf Quantum and iridium keyboards are cheap asm Hydrasynths series is everyone with polypressor installation.

More on Korg and opsix

Despite the announcement, the opsix SE series can be expected to be available in a few weeks. Prices included 2189.00 euros for black and 2389.00 euros For Bright Opsix Platinum SE.

You can read more about Korg here

location Coorg You can find here

videos

By uploading a video, you agree to YouTube’s Privacy Policy.

learn more download the video Always unblock YouTube

By uploading a video, you agree to YouTube’s Privacy Policy.

learn more download the video Always unblock YouTube