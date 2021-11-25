Amazon is planning a giant chain of video game series “Mass Effect” and wants to pull all the stations – News 2021

As it is known, Amazon Prime Video’s video-on-demand offering is only available for one reason: the goal is to connect customers to Amazon and gain new customers to Amazon. Those who subscribe to a Prime subscription to watch movies and series also love to buy quickly and easily on Amazon.

Since people differ with different tastes, Amazon has to make sure there’s something for everyone on Prime Video offer more than other providers. Otherwise, this plan will not work. This is a good thing for fans of Commander Shepherd.

In order to please the target group of gamers, Amazon is currently negotiating with game studio EA and wants to secure the rights to the “Mass Effect” series. Jennifer Salk, Director of Amazon Studios revealed Against the magazine deadline.

“Mass Effect” has been around since 2007 and is Electronic Arts’ best-selling game series. So hopefully the good old captain Shepherd will soon defend the Milky Way as a high-end series. Amazon doesn’t want to cut costs and satisfy fans with implementation. How happy they are is measured by the number of new Prime subscriptions.

Latest example: The “Wheel of Time” series was a huge hit for Amazon. According to Salk, there were “tens of millions of streams” in the first three days after publication, with the United States, France and Germany particularly well represented.

“We can safely say that Wheel of Time was the most watched series premiere of the year and one of the top 5 series ever launched for Prime Video.” Jennifer Salkeh

The next big thing on Amazon right now has to be the “The Lord of the Rings” series, where stories of hobbits and elves have a huge fan base. Of course, many of them will not miss the series and will be happy to participate in it. Little by little, they want to bring more and more fan bases to Prime Video and “Mass Effect” is a component of this master plan.

So the good news for all Commander Shepherd fans is this: the series won’t fail because of money. Not for lack of sponsorship, because creators know full well that true fans can only be convinced if you offer the highest quality. And even if, of course, there are purely economic interests behind such a film: it must be good for us if “group effects“The chain has a hand and a foot and none of the manufacturers have installed the thing in the jelly.