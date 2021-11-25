Tech

Amazon is planning a giant chain of video game series “Mass Effect” and wants to pull all the stations – News 2021

November 25, 2021
Gilbert Cox

As it is known, Amazon Prime Video’s video-on-demand offering is only available for one reason: the goal is to connect customers to Amazon and gain new customers to Amazon. Those who subscribe to a Prime subscription to watch movies and series also love to buy quickly and easily on Amazon.

Since people differ with different tastes, Amazon has to make sure there’s something for everyone on Prime Video offer more than other providers. Otherwise, this plan will not work. This is a good thing for fans of Commander Shepherd.

In order to please the target group of gamers, Amazon is currently negotiating with game studio EA and wants to secure the rights to the “Mass Effect” series. Jennifer Salk, Director of Amazon Studios revealed Against the magazine deadline.

