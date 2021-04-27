KLab announces officially licensed Touhou Project Shoot ’em for iOS and Android platforms

Shanghai’s KLab and Dobala Games develop A. Touhou Project Accidental shooting under the official license of Team Shanghai Alice Announce. It is published all over the world.

The game’s official Chinese simplified title is You are a barrage ((Danmu Huanxiang), Which can be read as Danmako Gensu In Japanese, but the title in English has yet to be determined.

Pre-registration started today in mainland China, where the game will be released by 37 Interactive Entertainment for iOS and Gave Game for Android. Official Weibo account available Here.

Here is an overview of the game via KLab: