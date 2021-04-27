Safari Competition – We’re giving away 2x Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch Nintendo Connect

It appears on Friday New Pokemon Snap to Nintendo Switch. In this game, inspired by the classic Nintendo 64, you go on a tour of the Lentil District and take pictures of Pokemon in a variety of environments, from scorching deserts to dense jungles. Another game in which you can take equally beautiful pictures is Monster Hunter Rise Which brings us to today’s competition with Nintendo.

Monster Hunter is not only a real masterpiece in terms of its gameplay, but also with the final part of the game, it really catches the eye in regards to the scenery, his village of Camora, and the monsters themselves. Monster Hunter Rise you may Read here. Today Digital Monster Hunter event We take it as an occasion for a new campaign with you, a small campaign Safari monster pictures. You can win two copies of Monster Hunter Rise to Nintendo Switch.

How to participate in the competition:

To participate in the competition you need either the full version of Monster Hunter Rise Or the free trial version from Nintendo eShop. Hunting monsters is more fun with friends. Whoever owns the game can win it for two friends and anyone who uses the demo has a chance to get one copy for themselves and a copy for their hunting craft.

Full version: Take a beautiful picture of one of the monsters in the game and post it to Twitter or Instagram. There you can tag two friends that you will deal with in the game so that they can go fishing with you and us. Text sample: “Hey IKAY_SP, shaddric, look at this adorable beast from #MHRise. With a little bit of luck we’ll do Embed a Tweet Soon we go fishing together! “

If you win, we will write to the people mentioned in the Tweet to request their mailing address. So please make sure your friends also want to participate in the contest and actively use their social media accounts so that they can Monster Hunter Rise Also received. Depending on your setup, you should follow us so we can send you a direct message. The competition ends May 8, 2021 at 11:59 pm.

Eligibility to participate:

Anyone who has permanent residence in Germany or Austria and who is at least 12 years old is eligible to participate. However, the Nintendo Connect employees or competition partners mentioned above are excluded from the competition.

Winning notification:

Winners will be notified in text form via their social media accounts (Twitter or Instagram).

Privacy:

Participants agree to publish their registered usernames. Personal data will be requested to send prize items only from the winners when the prize is awarded. Agreeing to forward shipping data to third parties (such as sponsoring partners or logistics companies) is also required. Without transferring the shipping data and agreeing to forward this shipping data to third parties, no winning items can be sent to the respective winners. Personal data will be deleted within four weeks after the contest ends. If you have any questions about data protection, you can contact us at [email protected]

Miscellaneous:

Cash payment for the prize is not possible. There is no entitlement to pay or exchange the prize. The contest organizer reserves the right to terminate the contest unusually if there are important reasons. The judges’ decision is final.