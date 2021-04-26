Dragon Quest Builders 2 is officially available upon subscription

Microsoft has confirmed that Dragon Quest Builders 2 will be officially included in the Xbox Game Pass at launch.

This morning there was already clear evidence of this Dragon Quest Builders 2 It can also be playable to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost.

Microsoft is now making it official and confirming that the game will also be available in Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S (via backward compatibility), Windows 10 PC and the cloud when launched May 4, 2021.

With the Xbox Play Anywhere feature, Dragon Quest Builders 2 will continue to share game progress and achievements on Xbox and PC.